Ichabods’ early run clips Falcons in 52-point rout

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Washburn Ichabods scored the first 16 points of the game leading by as many as 52 rolling to a 103-51 win over Kansas Christian on Saturday in Lee Arena. Washburn will now head to Florida to take part in the Cruzin’ Classic facing Tampa on Dec. 18 and Palm Beach Atlantic the following day wrapping up the 2019 calendar season and the non-conference slate before hosting Emporia State on Jan. 4.



The Ichabods hit 4 of their first 5 shots including all five free throws and 3 of 4 3-pointers in the first 2:26 of the game building the 16-0 lead. With Washburn (5-4) leading 24-12, the Ichabods ripped off a 14-3 run over the next 4:09 pushing the lead to 38-15 with over seven minutes to play in the first half before finishing the half on a 17-7 burst stretching the halftime lead to 55-24 entering the break after shooting 21 of 42 from the field while holding the Falcons (7-4) to 9 of 31 shooing and 3 of 10 from deep.



Washburn outscored the Falcons 20-6 over the first eight minutes of the second half en route to the 52-point win improving to 73-5 all-time in games when scoring at least 100 points.



Jalen Lewis led five Ichabod scorers in double figures with 23 points hitting 6 of 11 3-pointers in the game. Tyler Geiman had 15 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the game. It was Geiman’s fourth double double of his career and his third this season just coming up a rebound short of the first triple double in program history. Jonny Clausing had 11 points as did Connor Deffebaugh off the bench and Jace Williams scored 10 points.



Washburn broke a school record attempting 41 3-pointers in the game connecting on a season-high 16 which was two shy of the Ichabod record. Overall Washburn shot 53 percent from the field hitting 39 of 74 shots limiting the Falcons to 18 of 58 shooting. Washburn also held a 49 to 29 advantage on the glass and forced 18 turnovers leading to 30 Ichabod points.



Sven Muchow led the Falcons with 13 points.