Ichabods score early and often in 70-13 win over RiverHawks

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Washburn Ichabods scored on their first five possessions of the game incuding a stretch of 28-straight rolling to a 70-13 win over Northeastern State Saturday afternoon as nine different Ichabods scored. The Ichabods will be back in action on Oct. 19 at Missouri Southern before returning to Yager Stadium for Homecoming against Central Oklahoma.

The Ichabods took the opening drive of the game going seven plays in 75 yards as Zach Willis capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 12:40 on the clock. After the Riverhawks (0-6) scored on their opening drive tying the score at 7-7, Washburn’s Percy Mitchell scored on a 2-yard plunge capping a 9-play, 88-yard drive with 4:13 to go in the first half.

Washburn went up 21-7 on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Schurig to James Letcher, Jr. and after a 35-yard run up the middle by Taylon Peters pushed the lead to 28-7.<br /> <br /> Washburn’s Jamison Phelps picked off a NSU pass, Schurig found Collin Wilson in the back of the end zone on for a one-handed catch wrapping up the scoring in the first half.<br /> <br /> Washburn had 336 yards on on 36 plays in the first half averaging 9.3 yards per play while holding the RiverHawks to 4.89 ypp on 176 yards of offense.

The second half was much the same as the Ichabods again put up 35 points holding the RiverHawks to a single touchdown with a missed extra point. Peters opened the scoring for the Ichabods in the second half with a 13-yard touchdown run putting Washburn up 42-7.

NSU scored on the its next drive cutting the lead to 42-13 with eight minutes to go, but then the Ichabods scored on rushing plays of 25 yards by Curtis Whitten, six yards by Ryan Peroo, 49 yards by Will Evans and 11 yards by Matthew Harris wrapping up the scoring and the 70-13 win over NSU for the largest win in the series history as the Ichabods won their eighth-straight over the RiverHawks.

Mitch Schurig completed 88 percent of his passes hitting 21 of 24 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Peters had 82 yards rushing on five carries. James Letcher, Jr. had five catches for 87 yards and one score. Defensively, the Ichabods were led by Grant Bruner with 10 tackles adding a tackle for loss. Garret Barnett-Kruger, Channon Ross and Braden Rose each had six tackles and Phelps had an interception.

Overall, the Ichabods scored 10 of 16 times they had the ball on the afternoon. The Ichabods had 344 rushing yards while holding the RiverHawks to 61 in the game averaging 8.2 yards per carry. Washburn finished with 595 total offensive yards on 66 plays. The 695 yards of offense is the eighth-best in school history