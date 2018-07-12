Ja'Marcus Vornes headed to the Junior Olympics

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ja'Marcus Vornes is headed to the Junior Olympics at the end of June.

Ja'Marcus Vornes is headed to the Junior Olympics at the end of June.

Topeka, KS (KSNT) - Ja'Marcus Vornes is a 10-year-old from Manhattan and will be competing at the Junior Olympics at the end of the month.

At the Region 16 meet in Joplin, Mo June 23-25th he qualified in both of his running events. The 10-year-old boys 800 meter and 400 meter races, where he also took first in both. In doing so, he also set 2 new records in both events running his 800 meter race in 2:25.38 and his 400 meter race in 1:02.53. He is currently seeded top 10 in the nation for both of these events.

If you want to help Ja'Marcus with funds, the link to his Go Fund Me can be found here.