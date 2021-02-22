Jayhawks move up 6 spots in AP Top 25 Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball had broke the record for maintaining a position on the poll for 231 consecutive weeks, but then two weeks ago the Jawhawks fell off the AP Top 25 Poll only to return the following week.
The Jayhawks were ranked number 23 on the Feb. 15 poll.
When the poll was released today, Feb. 22 Kansas moved up six spots in the poll to number 17.
- 1. Gonzaga (60) 22-0
- 2. Baylor (4) 17-0
- 3. Michigan 16-1
- 4. Ohio St. 18-5
- 5. Illinois 16-5
- 6. Alabama 18-5
- 7. Oklahoma 14-5
- 8. Villanova 14-3
- 9. Iowa 17-6
- 10. West Virginia 15-6
- 11. Florida St. 13-3
- 12. Houston 18-3
- 13. Creighton 16-5
- 14. Texas 13-6
- 15. Virginia 15-5
- 16. Virginia Tech 14-4
- 17. Kansas 17-7
- 18. Texas Tech 14-7
- 19. Southern Cal 18-4
- 20. Arkansas 17-5
- 21. Loyola Chicago 19-4
- 22. San Diego St. 17-4
- 23. Wisconsin 16-8
- 24. Missouri 14-6
- 25. Tennessee 15-6