Jayhawks move up 6 spots in AP Top 25 Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball had broke the record for maintaining a position on the poll for 231 consecutive weeks, but then two weeks ago the Jawhawks fell off the AP Top 25 Poll only to return the following week.

The Jayhawks were ranked number 23 on the Feb. 15 poll.

When the poll was released today, Feb. 22 Kansas moved up six spots in the poll to number 17.