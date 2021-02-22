Jayhawks move up 6 spots in AP Top 25 Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball had broke the record for maintaining a position on the poll for 231 consecutive weeks, but then two weeks ago the Jawhawks fell off the AP Top 25 Poll only to return the following week.

The Jayhawks were ranked number 23 on the Feb. 15 poll.

When the poll was released today, Feb. 22 Kansas moved up six spots in the poll to number 17.

  • 1. Gonzaga (60)   22-0     
  • 2. Baylor (4)      17-0     
  • 3. Michigan       16-1     
  • 4. Ohio St.        18-5     
  • 5. Illinois           16-5     
  • 6. Alabama       18-5     
  • 7. Oklahoma     14-5     
  • 8. Villanova       14-3     
  • 9. Iowa  17-6     
  • 10. West Virginia   15-6     
  • 11. Florida St.   13-3     
  • 12. Houston      18-3     
  • 13. Creighton    16-5     
  • 14. Texas   13-6     
  • 15. Virginia     15-5     
  • 16. Virginia Tech    14-4     
  • 17. Kansas  17-7     
  • 18. Texas Tech  14-7     
  • 19. Southern Cal   18-4      
  • 20. Arkansas  17-5     
  • 21. Loyola Chicago  19-4 
  • 22. San Diego St.  17-4       
  • 23. Wisconsin   16-8     
  • 24. Missouri      14-6     
  • 25. Tennessee   15-6            

