Jayhawks move up AP Top 25 after defeating #2 Baylor

(AP) – After falling out of the AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll briefly last month the Jayhawks are moving back up the list.
The March 1 poll has Kansas moving from number 17 to number 13 on the top 25 list.
The Jayhawks defeated number 2 ranked and previously unbeaten Baylor 71-58 Saturday night.
Ranked number 23 on the Feb. 15 poll, Kansas moved to number 17 when the poll was released on Feb. 22.
Kansas is 18-8 overall, 12-1 at home, and 4-6 away.
On Thursday, the Jayhawks will take on UTEP.
Kansas men’s basketball broke the record for maintaining a position on the poll for 231 consecutive weeks.
The Top Twenty Five:
- 1. Gonzaga (59) 24-0
- 2. Michigan (4) 18-1
- 3. Baylor 18-1
- 4. Illinois 18-6
- 5. Iowa 18-7
- 6. West Virginia 17-6
- 7. Ohio St. 18-7
- 8. Alabama 19-6
- 9. Houston 20-3
- 10. Villanova 15-4
- 11. Florida St. 14-4
- 12. Arkansas 19-5
- 13. Kansas 18-8
- 14. Creighton 17-6
- 15. Texas 14-7
- 16. Oklahoma 14-7
- 17. Oklahoma St. 16-6
- 18. Texas Tech 15-8
- 19. San Diego St. 19-4
- 20. Loyola Chicago 21-4
- 21. Virginia 15-6
- 22. Virginia Tech 15-5
- 23. Purdue 16-8
- 24. Colorado 19-7
- 25. Wisconsin 16-9