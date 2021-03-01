Jayhawks move up AP Top 25 after defeating #2 Baylor

(AP) – After falling out of the AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll briefly last month the Jayhawks are moving back up the list.

The March 1 poll has Kansas moving from number 17 to number 13 on the top 25 list.

The Jayhawks defeated number 2 ranked and previously unbeaten Baylor 71-58 Saturday night.

Ranked number 23 on the Feb. 15 poll, Kansas moved to number 17 when the poll was released on Feb. 22.

Kansas is 18-8 overall, 12-1 at home, and 4-6 away.

On Thursday, the Jayhawks will take on UTEP.

Kansas men’s basketball broke the record for maintaining a position on the poll for 231 consecutive weeks.

The Top Twenty Five: