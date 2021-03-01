Jayhawks move up AP Top 25 after defeating #2 Baylor

(AP) – After falling out of the AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll briefly last month the Jayhawks are moving back up the list.

The March 1 poll has Kansas moving from number 17 to number 13 on the top 25 list.

The Jayhawks defeated number 2 ranked and previously unbeaten Baylor 71-58 Saturday night.

Ranked number 23 on the Feb. 15 poll, Kansas moved to number 17 when the poll was released on Feb. 22.

Kansas is 18-8 overall, 12-1 at home, and 4-6 away.

On Thursday, the Jayhawks will take on UTEP.

Kansas men’s basketball broke the record for maintaining a position on the poll for 231 consecutive weeks.

The Top Twenty Five:

  •  1. Gonzaga (59)           24-0     
  •  2. Michigan (4)  18-1     
  •  3. Baylor           18-1     
  •  4. Illinois           18-6     
  •  5. Iowa  18-7     
  •  6. West Virginia 17-6     
  • 7. Ohio St.        18-7     
  •   8. Alabama       19-6     
  •   9. Houston        20-3     
  •   10. Villanova     15-4     
  •    11. Florida St.   14-4     
  •    12. Arkansas     19-5     
  •    13. Kansas        18-8     
  •    14. Creighton    17-6     
  •    15. Texas          14-7     
  •    16. Oklahoma    14-7     
  •    17. Oklahoma St.    16-6          
  •    18. Texas Tech  15-8     
  •    19. San Diego St.      19-4     
  •    20. Loyola Chicago  21-4     
  •    21. Virginia        15-6         
  •    22. Virginia Tech      15-5     
  •    23. Purdue        16-8     
  •    24. Colorado     19-7     
  •    25. Wisconsin   16-9     

