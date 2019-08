(KSNT) – Former Kansas State star and Riley County High School standout Jordy Nelson has officially retired as a Green Bay Packer. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made the announcement on Sunday.

The Packers drafted Nelson in the second round of the 2008 draft. Nelson ranks third in Packers history in receptions, fifth in receiving yards, and second in touchdown receptions. He also won one Super Bowl with Green Bay.

Nelson played his final season in 2018 with the Oakland Raiders.