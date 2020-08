PEORIA, ARIZONA – MARCH 04: Nick Heath #73 of the Kansas City Royals walks through the dugout prior to a spring training game against the San Diego Padres on March 04, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Junction City native Nick Heath got his first major league hit for the Royals Thursday in their 13-2 win against the Cubs. Heath drove in a run with a double off Cubs pitcher Tyler Chatwood in the third inning.

Junction City's Nick Heath making an impact in his first career start. His first big league hit drives in a run. https://t.co/ZQfvtvJkAa — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) August 7, 2020

Heath batted ninth in the Royals lineup playing center field.

He was called up by the team last week.

Heath finished the game 1 for 4 with 1 RBI, 1 run, and 1 walk. He also made a catch on the warning track to end the game in the 9th inning.