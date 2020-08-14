Junis expected to start for Kansas City against Minnesota

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 20: Kansas City Royals pitcher Jakob Junis (65) delivers a pitch to the plate during the first inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians on July 20, 2019, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KSNT) – The Minnesota Twins square off against the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 p.m.

The Twins went 50-26 in division games in 2019. Minnesota averaged 9.5 hits with four extra base hits per game and 307 total home runs last year.

The Royals finished 31-45 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Kansas City hit .247 as a team last season while averaging 8.4 hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Kansas City leads the season series 3-0.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (0-0, 4.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).