Junis expected to start for Kansas City against Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KSNT) – The Minnesota Twins square off against the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 p.m.
The Twins went 50-26 in division games in 2019. Minnesota averaged 9.5 hits with four extra base hits per game and 307 total home runs last year.
The Royals finished 31-45 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Kansas City hit .247 as a team last season while averaging 8.4 hits per game.
The teams meet for the third time this year. Kansas City leads the season series 3-0.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (0-0, 4.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)
INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).