MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Wildcats have announced game times for the first three football games of 2022.

The Wildcats will open the year on September 3 against South Dakota at 6 p.m. in a game televised by Big 12 Now, according to K-State Sports. The ESPN+ streaming service will also carry the Wildcats’ final non-conference game of the regular season against Tulane on September 17 at 2 p.m.

The 100-year rivalry with a former conference foe, K-State’s matchup on September 10 against Missouri, will kick off at 11 a.m. and will be televised by ESPN2.

Season tickets for 2022 are on sale now for $22 per game.

Date Opponent Time TV Sept. 3 South Dakota 6 p.m. Big 12 Now Sept. 10 Missouri 11 a.m. ESPN2 Sept. 17 Tulane 2 p.m. Big 12 Now

Fans can order tickets at www.k-statesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.