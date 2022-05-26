MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Wildcats have announced game times for the first three football games of 2022.
The Wildcats will open the year on September 3 against South Dakota at 6 p.m. in a game televised by Big 12 Now, according to K-State Sports. The ESPN+ streaming service will also carry the Wildcats’ final non-conference game of the regular season against Tulane on September 17 at 2 p.m.
The 100-year rivalry with a former conference foe, K-State’s matchup on September 10 against Missouri, will kick off at 11 a.m. and will be televised by ESPN2.
Season tickets for 2022 are on sale now for $22 per game.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sept. 3
|South Dakota
|6 p.m.
|Big 12 Now
|Sept. 10
|Missouri
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Sept. 17
|Tulane
|2 p.m.
|Big 12 Now
Fans can order tickets at www.k-statesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.
📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.