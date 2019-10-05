K-State drops Big 12 home opener 31-12 to Baylor

K-State’s offense continues to struggle in conference play as Baylor handed them their second straight loss to start conference play 31-12.

The ‘Cats didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter, amassing six points on two field goals through the first 45 minutes.

QB Skylar Thompson finished the day throwing for 218 yards with a touchdown and an interception. RB James Gilbert added 94 yards on 18 carries.

K-State falls to 3-2 overall, they’ll be off next week before TCU travels to Manhattan October 19th and the Wildcats get another shot at a Big 12 win.