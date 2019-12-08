K-State falls to Marquette 73-65

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Prairie View A&M in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas State’s offensive woes continued against Marquette tonight as the Wildcats fell to the Golden Eagles 73-65

The storyline coming into the evening was slowing down MU’s prolific scorer Markus Howard. He led the team in scoring tonight but it was the rest of Marquette’s squad that stepped up and allowed them to flourish in Manhattan. As a team, they shot 54% from three on 22 attempts.

The Wildcats shot 32% from the field and less than that from the three-point line. Cartier Diarra led the way with 14 points, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien both chipped in 11.

K-State is back in action against Alabama State on Wednesday in Manhattan.