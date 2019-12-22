K-State falls to St. Louis 66-63

NEWARK, NJ – DECEMBER 14: Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber during the Never Forget Tribute Classic college basketball game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on December 14, 2019 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY – K-State fumbled the ball away three times in the final two minutes and couldn’t overcome the turnovers in a 66-63 loss to St. Louis.

It’s the Wildcats’ third loss in the last four games and fifth loss in the last seven, all of which come against opponents that would have helped their standing with the tournament committee come March. K-State is currently 6-5

Levi Stockard III had a career night for the ‘Cats with 17 points and four rebounds. Xavier Sneed added 11 points and four boards.

K-State will wrap up their non-conference schedule next Sunday against Tulsa in Manhattan.