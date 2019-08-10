K-State football media day shines a light on the new energy for the ‘Cats under Klieman

K-State head coach Chris Klieman has been asked ad nauseam about how he’s changing the culture and preparing to turn things around following a 5-7 season under the prior regime. After the early stages of camp, things seem to be trending in the right direction.

Open practices, music blaring, and a whole lot of energy — just a few of the new and refreshed things we’ve seen so far from K-State as they prepare for the 2019 campaign. At media day today, Coach and a few of their veterans went into detail about what’s different about being a Cat in the Win the Dang Day era.

Chris Klieman, K-State head coach: “I don’t know what it was like last year, and everybody asks me about what it was, I don’t know, you guys know. I know what we’re trying to instill here which is guys to take ownership in the program, guys to get more invested in the program, It’s their program, and us as coaches, we’re the ones who are guiding them, but I really want their input, and I really want those guys to have an ownership, and that’s what I see and that’s my vision for the guys.”



Dalton Schoen, K-State Receiver: “I think it’s definitely been more fun, more competitive, I just think the new blood, the new vibe, the new energy has really helped a lot of guys. Obviously, we didn’t have a good year last year and a lot of people and I think people were down and hurt about it but bringing in coach Klieman and his whole new staff has done a great job of bringing the energy back into practice, the competitiveness, I love the relationship the coaches have been with the player, that’s been really big for a lot of players.



Skylar Thompson, K-State Quarterback: “I’ll tell you what, that’s been the most impressive part for me, truly at the start of camp, I haven’t been a part of an energy level and competition level like this before. We’ve had some fights break out, every day people are talking trash, especially to me, I’m not much of a talker, but the competitive juices get going and it’s just like, this is fun.”



Elijah Sullivan, K-State Linebacker: “Having a lot of fun, that’s what it all comes down to, having fun with it, it becomes a lot more easier, you learn the plays a lot easier. Everyone’s been flying around having a lot of energy too, so everyone’s been enjoying it.”

