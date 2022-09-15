MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State is leading a campaign that will include an annual fundraising effort to, “position K-State Athletics atop the Big 12 Conference,” through philanthropic giving.

“The foundation for K-State Athletics has been laid because of tremendous donor support provided for world-class facilities, but now is the time to invest in the resources to enhance our student-athlete experience and to provide them with what they need to compete for championships,”

Athletic Director Gene Taylor

The Powering Excellence initiative will focus on competitive excellence, health and wellness and academic support.

Scholarships/Academic Support

Performance Nutrition

Team Travel

Facilities

Professional/Career Development

Mental Wellness

Strength Training

Medical Care

“With the changing landscape of our conference, there is no better time and opportunity for us to carve our place atop the new Big 12,” Taylor said.

