MANHATTAN (KSNT) – It’s a first. The next three K-State football games will have a dedicated Spanish language broadcast, according Kansas State University.

“We are very pleased to partner with TICO Sports to provide Wildcat fans with a Spanish radio broadcast option for selected football games,” K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “This is something that we have talked about for some time, and I appreciate our partners at K-State Sports Properties working with TICO Sports to make this a reality for our fans. We are anxious to get this kicked off with the Texas Tech game while also working to expand its reach even further down the road.”

The school announced it, in combination with Tico Sports, will broadcast in Spanish for K-State’s Oct. 1 game against Texas Tech and it’s Oct. 29 contest against Oklahoma State, as well as the Nov. 5 game against Texas.

“Tico Sports is excited to partner with K-State and produce a Spanish Language Broadcast for current and future Wildcat fans,” said Tico Sports President CiCi Rojas. “The Tico K-State inaugural broadcast team will include current Wildcat students and alum for the 2022 season. We look forward to collaborating with K-State to continue to identify talented bilingual sports-minded students that will create a quality, colorful, and informative broadcast.”

The school has said that this is part of an effort to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Thurs., Sept. 15, through Sat. Oct. 15.