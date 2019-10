MANHATTAN, KS – FEBRUARY 23: Head coach Bruce Weber of the Kansas State Wildcats looks onto the court during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on February 23, 2019 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

K-State men’s basketball got a commitment from St. Louis native Davion Bradford this afternoon, the fourth commit who ranks in Rivals’ Top 150 recruits for the class of 2020.

The seven-foot center was also fielding offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Mizzou, Wichita State, and multiple other Power 5 schools.

I want to thank God, my family, my coaches/trainers, all my supporters, and everyone that has helped me reach this destination 🙏🏼 This is for you Mom 💕 110% Committed to Kansas State Univeristy 💜 pic.twitter.com/0d3s4eHttf — Davion Bradford (@iamdbradford) October 11, 2019

Rivals ranks him as a 3-star hooper, while ESPN has him at 4-stars. Bradford joins Nijel Pack, Luke Kasubke and Selton Miguel as the ‘Cats 2020 class so far.