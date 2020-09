MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State football opener against Arkansas State will now start with an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday on Fox 43.

The game had been originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

New game time announced for Arkansas State



11am | BSFS



On FOX



📄 https://t.co/osHEASOiUO#KStateFB ⚒ pic.twitter.com/gAqYal1VhQ — K-State Football (@KStateFB) September 9, 2020

Baylor was originally supposed to air at that time but was postponed Tuesday night, according to a tweet.