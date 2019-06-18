K-State's Rison enters transfer portal

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) - Kansas State wide receiver Hunter Rison has entered the transfer portal a team spokesperson has confirmed to KSNT Sports.

Rison sat out last season after transferring from Michigan State.

The son of former NFL wide receiver Andre Rison was expected to be a major contributor this fall, but was suspended indefinitely in April after Riley County police arrested Rison on domestic battery charges.