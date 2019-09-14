K-State wins first road test at Mississippi St. 31-24

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

STARKVILLE, Miss. (KSNT) – It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win for Kansas State on the road for the first time in 2019.

The Wildcats overcame multiple special teams turnovers and got a Skylar Thompson touchdown pass to Dalton Schoen to secure the victory over Mississippi State.

K-State lost three fumbles on kick returns that all lead to points for Miss St., but the defense came up with some big stops and a 100-yard kickoff return from Malik Knowles tied the game and gave momentum back to the ‘Cats.

