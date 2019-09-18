K-State women’s basketball releases schedule

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State women’s basketball will open the Big 12 portion of the 2019-20 season on Sunday, January 5 in Bramlage Coliseum against West Virginia, as the league office has announced the complete Big 12 Conference schedule.

The conference schedule features a double round robin format for the seventh-consecutive year consisting of 18 games with squads playing each other twice. The team(s) that finish with the highest winning percentage in league games will be crowned the Big 12 regular season champion. The Big 12 is the only of the five peer conferences in which teams have to face each other twice during the regular season.

The Wildcats and Mountaineers will meet in a league season-opener for the first time in the history of the series.

Kansas State will play four of its seven games in the month of January in Bramlage Coliseum. In addition to hosting West Virginia to begin the month, K-State will host Oklahoma State on Wednesday, January 15. K-State will continue a two-game home stand against Texas on Sunday, January 19. The Wildcats host Oklahoma on Saturday, January 25, to end its home slate in the first month of the new year.

K-State’s road schedule in the month of January unfolds with a trip to Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, January 11, to tangle with Texas Tech. K-State returns to the road on Wednesday, January 22, at Iowa State and closes out the road slate in January with a trip to Lawrence, Kansas, for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Wednesday, January 29.

In the month of February, the Wildcats will play four of their nine games at home. K-State’s home schedule in the second month begins after a two-game road trip with a visit from Texas Tech on Wednesday, February 5. The Wildcats host defending national champion Baylor on Saturday, February 8. K-State welcomes in TCU on Wednesday, February 19, and ends its February home schedule against Iowa State on Wednesday, February 26.

Kansas State’s February road slate starts at TCU on Saturday, February 1. After a two-game home stand, the Wildcats visit Morgantown, West Virginia, to face the Mountaineers on Tuesday, February 11, and face Oklahoma on Sunday, February 16, at 2 p.m. K-State’s final two road trips of the February are Saturday, February 22, at Texas and Saturday, February 29, at Baylor. This will be K-State’s third straight game on a Leap Day and the fifth time in program history.

In the month of March, K-State travels to Oklahoma State on Tuesday, March 3, and will celebrate Senior Day against Sunflower Showdown rival Kansas on Sunday, March 8.

The 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will be contested at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, March 12-15, 2020. The postseason event returns to Kansas City for the first time since 2012. The was contested in Kansas City in 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Two first round matchups will be played on Thursday, March 12, followed by four quarterfinal games on Friday, March 13. Two semifinal games are scheduled for Saturday, March 14 with the final contested on Sunday, March 15. The winner earns the Big 12’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.

Kansas State concluded the 2018-19 season with a 21-12 overall record and an appearance in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. This was the fifth straight season the Wildcats reached the postseason under the direction of Mittie.

K-State will return nine letter winners from the 2018-19 season for the 2019-20 season, led by the trio of senior Peyton Williams, junior Rachel Ranke and sophomore Christianna Carr. The Wildcats will also welcome in graduate transfer Angela Harris, redshirt freshman Ayoka Lee and freshmen Emma Chapman, Emilee Ebert and Jada Thorpe.

K-State women’s basketball season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now for purchase. For more information on season ticket packages for the Wildcats’ 17-game home schedule, contact the K-State Athletics Ticket Office by calling 1-800-221-CATS or visit www.kstatesports.com/tickets.

2019-20 Kansas State Women’s Basketball Schedule

Day                  Date                 Opponent                     Location                       Time

Tuesday           Oct. 29             Washburn (ex.)            Manhattan                    TBA     

Friday              Nov. 1              Fort Hays State (ex.)    Manhattan                    TBA

Friday              Nov. 8              Omaha                         Manhattan                    TBA

Monday            Nov. 11            UIC                               Manhattan                    TBA

Monday            Nov. 18            Oral Roberts                 Manhattan                    TBA

Sunday            Nov. 24            UT Arlington                Manhattan                    TBA

Junkanoo Jam

Friday               Nov. 29             vs. Memphis                 Bimini, Bahamas           2 p.m.

Saturday           Nov. 30             vs. LSU/Michigan State  Bimini, Bahamas           TBD

Tuesday           Dec. 3              Incarnate Word            Manhattan                    TBA

Big 12/SEC Challenge

Saturday           Dec. 7               at Arkansas                   Fayetteville, Ark.           TBA

Saturday           Dec. 14             at UMKC                       Kansas City, Mo.           TBA

Sunday             Dec. 21             at Oregon                     Eugene, Oregon            TBA

Saturday          Dec. 28             UTRGV                         Manhattan                    TBA

Sunday            Jan. 5               West Virginia               Manhattan                    TBA

Saturday           Jan. 11             at Texas Tech               Lubbock, Texas             TBA

Wednesday      Jan. 15             Oklahoma State           Manhattan                    TBA

Sunday            Jan. 19             Texas                           Manhattan                    TBA

Wednesday       Jan. 22             at Iowa State                 Ames, Iowa                   TBA

Saturday          Jan. 25             Oklahoma                    Manhattan                    TBA

Wednesday       Jan. 29             at Kansas                     Lawrence, Kan.             TBA

Saturday           Feb. 1               at TCU                          Fort Worth, Texas          TBA

Wednesday      Feb. 5               Texas Tech                  Manhattan                    TBA

Saturday          Feb. 8               Baylor                          Manhattan                    TBA

Tuesday            Feb. 11             at West Virginia             Morgantown, W. Va.      TBA

Sunday             Feb. 16             at Oklahoma                 Norman, Okla.               TBA

Wednesday      Feb. 19             TCU                              Manhattan                    TBA

Saturday           Feb. 22             at Texas                        Austin, Texas                TBA

Wednesday      Feb. 26             Iowa State                    Manhattan                    TBA

Saturday           Feb. 29             at Baylor                       Waco, Texas                 TBA

Tuesday            March 3            at Oklahoma State         Stillwater, Okla.             TBA

Sunday            March 8            Kansas                         Manhattan                    TBA

2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championships

Thurs.-Sun.       March 12-15      TBD                              Kansas City, Mo.           TBD

Home games in Bold |All times are Central

