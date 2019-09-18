K-State women’s basketball releases schedule

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State women’s basketball will open the Big 12 portion of the 2019-20 season on Sunday, January 5 in Bramlage Coliseum against West Virginia, as the league office has announced the complete Big 12 Conference schedule.

The conference schedule features a double round robin format for the seventh-consecutive year consisting of 18 games with squads playing each other twice. The team(s) that finish with the highest winning percentage in league games will be crowned the Big 12 regular season champion. The Big 12 is the only of the five peer conferences in which teams have to face each other twice during the regular season.

The Wildcats and Mountaineers will meet in a league season-opener for the first time in the history of the series.

Kansas State will play four of its seven games in the month of January in Bramlage Coliseum. In addition to hosting West Virginia to begin the month, K-State will host Oklahoma State on Wednesday, January 15. K-State will continue a two-game home stand against Texas on Sunday, January 19. The Wildcats host Oklahoma on Saturday, January 25, to end its home slate in the first month of the new year.

K-State’s road schedule in the month of January unfolds with a trip to Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, January 11, to tangle with Texas Tech. K-State returns to the road on Wednesday, January 22, at Iowa State and closes out the road slate in January with a trip to Lawrence, Kansas, for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Wednesday, January 29.

In the month of February, the Wildcats will play four of their nine games at home. K-State’s home schedule in the second month begins after a two-game road trip with a visit from Texas Tech on Wednesday, February 5. The Wildcats host defending national champion Baylor on Saturday, February 8. K-State welcomes in TCU on Wednesday, February 19, and ends its February home schedule against Iowa State on Wednesday, February 26.

Kansas State’s February road slate starts at TCU on Saturday, February 1. After a two-game home stand, the Wildcats visit Morgantown, West Virginia, to face the Mountaineers on Tuesday, February 11, and face Oklahoma on Sunday, February 16, at 2 p.m. K-State’s final two road trips of the February are Saturday, February 22, at Texas and Saturday, February 29, at Baylor. This will be K-State’s third straight game on a Leap Day and the fifth time in program history.

In the month of March, K-State travels to Oklahoma State on Tuesday, March 3, and will celebrate Senior Day against Sunflower Showdown rival Kansas on Sunday, March 8.

The 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will be contested at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, March 12-15, 2020. The postseason event returns to Kansas City for the first time since 2012. The was contested in Kansas City in 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Two first round matchups will be played on Thursday, March 12, followed by four quarterfinal games on Friday, March 13. Two semifinal games are scheduled for Saturday, March 14 with the final contested on Sunday, March 15. The winner earns the Big 12’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.

Kansas State concluded the 2018-19 season with a 21-12 overall record and an appearance in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. This was the fifth straight season the Wildcats reached the postseason under the direction of Mittie.

K-State will return nine letter winners from the 2018-19 season for the 2019-20 season, led by the trio of senior Peyton Williams, junior Rachel Ranke and sophomore Christianna Carr. The Wildcats will also welcome in graduate transfer Angela Harris, redshirt freshman Ayoka Lee and freshmen Emma Chapman, Emilee Ebert and Jada Thorpe.

K-State women’s basketball season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now for purchase. For more information on season ticket packages for the Wildcats’ 17-game home schedule, contact the K-State Athletics Ticket Office by calling 1-800-221-CATS or visit www.kstatesports.com/tickets.

2019-20 Kansas State Women’s Basketball Schedule

Day Date Opponent Location Time

Tuesday Oct. 29 Washburn (ex.) Manhattan TBA

Friday Nov. 1 Fort Hays State (ex.) Manhattan TBA

Friday Nov. 8 Omaha Manhattan TBA

Monday Nov. 11 UIC Manhattan TBA

Monday Nov. 18 Oral Roberts Manhattan TBA

Sunday Nov. 24 UT Arlington Manhattan TBA

Junkanoo Jam

Friday Nov. 29 vs. Memphis Bimini, Bahamas 2 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 30 vs. LSU/Michigan State Bimini, Bahamas TBD

Tuesday Dec. 3 Incarnate Word Manhattan TBA

Big 12/SEC Challenge

Saturday Dec. 7 at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. TBA

Saturday Dec. 14 at UMKC Kansas City, Mo. TBA

Sunday Dec. 21 at Oregon Eugene, Oregon TBA

Saturday Dec. 28 UTRGV Manhattan TBA

Sunday Jan. 5 West Virginia Manhattan TBA

Saturday Jan. 11 at Texas Tech Lubbock, Texas TBA

Wednesday Jan. 15 Oklahoma State Manhattan TBA

Sunday Jan. 19 Texas Manhattan TBA

Wednesday Jan. 22 at Iowa State Ames, Iowa TBA

Saturday Jan. 25 Oklahoma Manhattan TBA

Wednesday Jan. 29 at Kansas Lawrence, Kan. TBA

Saturday Feb. 1 at TCU Fort Worth, Texas TBA

Wednesday Feb. 5 Texas Tech Manhattan TBA

Saturday Feb. 8 Baylor Manhattan TBA

Tuesday Feb. 11 at West Virginia Morgantown, W. Va. TBA

Sunday Feb. 16 at Oklahoma Norman, Okla. TBA

Wednesday Feb. 19 TCU Manhattan TBA

Saturday Feb. 22 at Texas Austin, Texas TBA

Wednesday Feb. 26 Iowa State Manhattan TBA

Saturday Feb. 29 at Baylor Waco, Texas TBA

Tuesday March 3 at Oklahoma State Stillwater, Okla. TBA

Sunday March 8 Kansas Manhattan TBA

2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championships

Thurs.-Sun. March 12-15 TBD Kansas City, Mo. TBD

Home games in Bold |All times are Central

Courtesy: K-State Athletics