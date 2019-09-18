K-State women’s basketball releases schedule

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State women’s basketball will open the Big 12 portion of the 2019-20 season on Sunday, January 5 in Bramlage Coliseum against West Virginia, as the league office has announced the complete Big 12 Conference schedule.
The conference schedule features a double round robin format for the seventh-consecutive year consisting of 18 games with squads playing each other twice. The team(s) that finish with the highest winning percentage in league games will be crowned the Big 12 regular season champion. The Big 12 is the only of the five peer conferences in which teams have to face each other twice during the regular season.
The Wildcats and Mountaineers will meet in a league season-opener for the first time in the history of the series.
Kansas State will play four of its seven games in the month of January in Bramlage Coliseum. In addition to hosting West Virginia to begin the month, K-State will host Oklahoma State on Wednesday, January 15. K-State will continue a two-game home stand against Texas on Sunday, January 19. The Wildcats host Oklahoma on Saturday, January 25, to end its home slate in the first month of the new year.
K-State’s road schedule in the month of January unfolds with a trip to Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, January 11, to tangle with Texas Tech. K-State returns to the road on Wednesday, January 22, at Iowa State and closes out the road slate in January with a trip to Lawrence, Kansas, for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Wednesday, January 29.
In the month of February, the Wildcats will play four of their nine games at home. K-State’s home schedule in the second month begins after a two-game road trip with a visit from Texas Tech on Wednesday, February 5. The Wildcats host defending national champion Baylor on Saturday, February 8. K-State welcomes in TCU on Wednesday, February 19, and ends its February home schedule against Iowa State on Wednesday, February 26.
Kansas State’s February road slate starts at TCU on Saturday, February 1. After a two-game home stand, the Wildcats visit Morgantown, West Virginia, to face the Mountaineers on Tuesday, February 11, and face Oklahoma on Sunday, February 16, at 2 p.m. K-State’s final two road trips of the February are Saturday, February 22, at Texas and Saturday, February 29, at Baylor. This will be K-State’s third straight game on a Leap Day and the fifth time in program history.
In the month of March, K-State travels to Oklahoma State on Tuesday, March 3, and will celebrate Senior Day against Sunflower Showdown rival Kansas on Sunday, March 8.
The 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will be contested at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, March 12-15, 2020. The postseason event returns to Kansas City for the first time since 2012. The was contested in Kansas City in 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2012.
Two first round matchups will be played on Thursday, March 12, followed by four quarterfinal games on Friday, March 13. Two semifinal games are scheduled for Saturday, March 14 with the final contested on Sunday, March 15. The winner earns the Big 12’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.
Kansas State concluded the 2018-19 season with a 21-12 overall record and an appearance in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. This was the fifth straight season the Wildcats reached the postseason under the direction of Mittie.
K-State will return nine letter winners from the 2018-19 season for the 2019-20 season, led by the trio of senior Peyton Williams, junior Rachel Ranke and sophomore Christianna Carr. The Wildcats will also welcome in graduate transfer Angela Harris, redshirt freshman Ayoka Lee and freshmen Emma Chapman, Emilee Ebert and Jada Thorpe.
K-State women’s basketball season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now for purchase. For more information on season ticket packages for the Wildcats’ 17-game home schedule, contact the K-State Athletics Ticket Office by calling 1-800-221-CATS or visit www.kstatesports.com/tickets.
2019-20 Kansas State Women’s Basketball Schedule
Day Date Opponent Location Time
Tuesday Oct. 29 Washburn (ex.) Manhattan TBA
Friday Nov. 1 Fort Hays State (ex.) Manhattan TBA
Friday Nov. 8 Omaha Manhattan TBA
Monday Nov. 11 UIC Manhattan TBA
Monday Nov. 18 Oral Roberts Manhattan TBA
Sunday Nov. 24 UT Arlington Manhattan TBA
Junkanoo Jam
Friday Nov. 29 vs. Memphis Bimini, Bahamas 2 p.m.
Saturday Nov. 30 vs. LSU/Michigan State Bimini, Bahamas TBD
Tuesday Dec. 3 Incarnate Word Manhattan TBA
Big 12/SEC Challenge
Saturday Dec. 7 at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. TBA
Saturday Dec. 14 at UMKC Kansas City, Mo. TBA
Sunday Dec. 21 at Oregon Eugene, Oregon TBA
Saturday Dec. 28 UTRGV Manhattan TBA
Sunday Jan. 5 West Virginia Manhattan TBA
Saturday Jan. 11 at Texas Tech Lubbock, Texas TBA
Wednesday Jan. 15 Oklahoma State Manhattan TBA
Sunday Jan. 19 Texas Manhattan TBA
Wednesday Jan. 22 at Iowa State Ames, Iowa TBA
Saturday Jan. 25 Oklahoma Manhattan TBA
Wednesday Jan. 29 at Kansas Lawrence, Kan. TBA
Saturday Feb. 1 at TCU Fort Worth, Texas TBA
Wednesday Feb. 5 Texas Tech Manhattan TBA
Saturday Feb. 8 Baylor Manhattan TBA
Tuesday Feb. 11 at West Virginia Morgantown, W. Va. TBA
Sunday Feb. 16 at Oklahoma Norman, Okla. TBA
Wednesday Feb. 19 TCU Manhattan TBA
Saturday Feb. 22 at Texas Austin, Texas TBA
Wednesday Feb. 26 Iowa State Manhattan TBA
Saturday Feb. 29 at Baylor Waco, Texas TBA
Tuesday March 3 at Oklahoma State Stillwater, Okla. TBA
Sunday March 8 Kansas Manhattan TBA
2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championships
Thurs.-Sun. March 12-15 TBD Kansas City, Mo. TBD
Home games in Bold |All times are Central
