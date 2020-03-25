K-State’s Diarra enters transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. – According to multiple reports, Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra has entered the transfer portal.
Diarra, who is entering his senior season, has also expressed interest in testing the professional basketball waters.
In a statement sent to KStateOnline.com, Bruce Weber wished him nothing but success.
“Cartier has informed me of his desire to test his pro basketball opportunities with the option to transfer to another school for his final season of eligibility. I’m supportive of Cartier’s decision and appreciate the time he has given this program the last four years. He has been a part of many great moments here. We look forward to him graduating this spring and pursuing his dream of playing pro basketball.”Bruce Weber
Diarra averaged 13.3 points a game this year while shooting 41.2% from the field with over 4 assists and over 3 turnovers a game.