K-State’s Diarra enters transfer portal

MANHATTAN, KS – JANUARY 18: Cartier Diarra #2 of the Kansas State Wildcats drives to the basket against Jordan McCabe #5 of the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum on January 18, 2020 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. – According to multiple reports, Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra has entered the transfer portal.

Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra is in the transfer portal, source told @Stadium. Averaged 13.3 points this season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 25, 2020

Diarra, who is entering his senior season, has also expressed interest in testing the professional basketball waters.

In a statement sent to KStateOnline.com, Bruce Weber wished him nothing but success.

“Cartier has informed me of his desire to test his pro basketball opportunities with the option to transfer to another school for his final season of eligibility. I’m supportive of Cartier’s decision and appreciate the time he has given this program the last four years. He has been a part of many great moments here. We look forward to him graduating this spring and pursuing his dream of playing pro basketball.” Bruce Weber

Diarra averaged 13.3 points a game this year while shooting 41.2% from the field with over 4 assists and over 3 turnovers a game.