Kansas’ Adeniji goes to the Bengals in NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 26: Hakeem Adeniji #OL02 of Kansas interviews during the second day of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji saw his dreams realized Saturday afternoon when the Cincinnati Bengals made him their 6th round draft pick, 180th overall.

The Garland, Texas native has been a starter for the Jayhawks since his freshman season, starting all 12 games that year, as well as his sophomore and junior seasons. He wrapped up his senior season doing the same, which gave him 48-straight starts for KU.

Here are a few of his career accomplishments as listed on the Kansas Athletics website:

2019: Candidate for the Senior CLASS Award; Outland Trophy Wath List; Senior Bowl Invitee; NFL Combine Invitee; All-Big 12 First Team; Second Team All-Big 12 (Associated Press); Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll (spring); Preseason All-Big 12 First Team (Phil Steele); Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team (Athlon). 2018: Preseason All-Big 12 Third Team (Athlon). 2017: Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll (fall and spring); Third Team All-Big 12 (Phil Steele); Honorable Mention All-Big 12 (Coaches); Preseason Third Team All-Big 12 (Athlon); Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team. 2016: All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches); Freshman All-Big 12 First Team (Athlon); KU’s Offensive Player of the Week (at Oklahoma); KU’s Offensive Player of the Week (Ohio).

In a statement from Kansas, head coach Les Miles congratulated the All-Big 12 draftee: