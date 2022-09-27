KANSAS (KSNT) – A former Kansas State basketball player, Dean Wade, has signed a three year, $18.5 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN.

The 6 foot, 10 inch forward played for St. John High School and later became a Wildcat. According to Kansas State, Wade was part of the senior class that had an 88-51 overall record, including a 37-35 mark in Big 12 play and advanced to 3 NCAA Tournaments.

Wade finished 10th on the all-time scoring list with 1,510 points. He was only one of three players at K-State to finish in the top 10 in scoring and rebounding.

Wade was the only player in school history with at least 1,000 points, 100 3-point field goals, 500 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals.