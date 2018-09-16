Kansas blows out Rutgers 55-14

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of Kansas Athletics

Kansas football improved to 2-1 with an easy win over Rutgers to wrap up non-conference play. The Jayhawks were in control early and had a huge game on defense to propel them to the big victory.

Peyton Bender started the game at quarterback for KU but it was Miles Kendrick who would really get the offense working after taking over for Bender late in the first quarter.

The defense set the tone with six turnovers on the day and two defensive touchdowns, both coming on interception returns.

Pooka Williams had another strong day running the ball. The freshman led the way on the ground with 18 carries for 158 yards and a score. As a team, the Jayhawks rushed for 400 yards and four scores.

They will start Big 12 play next week against Baylor in Waco, TX. That game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.