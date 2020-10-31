Kansas can’t hang with Iowa State, drops to 0-5 in Big 12

LAWRENCE, KS – OCTOBER 31: Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (17) scrambles for a big gain but a holding penalty negated the play in the second quarter of a Big 12 football game between the Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas Jayhawks on October 31, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – No. 23 Iowa State coasted to a 52-22 victory over winless Kansas.

Wichita native Breece Hall matched a career-high with 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Brock Purdy threw two TD passes and had another score on the ground, finishing with 239 yards passing.

Kansas didn’t quit fighting for the entirety of this one, their biggest highlight came on a 100-yard kickoff return by Kenny Logan in the second half.

Freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels went 16/29 for 165 yards and an interception, he also led the team in rushing with 36 yards and a touchdown.

KU is now 0-6, 0-5 in Big 12 play, and will travel to No. 23 Oklahoma next week.