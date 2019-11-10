Kansas Captures First-Ever Big 12 Soccer Championship

Match 7: No. 5-seed Kansas 1, No. 6-seed TCU 0

No. 5-seed Kansas captured its first-ever Big 12 Championship postseason title after defeating No. 6-seed TCU, 1-0, Sunday afternoon at Swope Soccer Village.



A strike at the 55th minute from Mandi Duggan proved to be the game-winner, as the Jayhawks (15-4-3) earned the Big 12’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.



After a quiet first half that saw just one shot on target from either side, KU broke through when Ceri Holland’s pass from the corner found the foot of Mandi Duggan in front of the net. Duggan didn’t hesitate, firing a shot in stride and beating TCU goalkeeper Emily Alvarado for her fifth tally of the season.



Leading 1-0, the Jayhawks held off a potent Horned Frogs attack that included 10 corner kicks and a total of 18 shots, seven of which came in the last 10 minutes of regulation. TCU (11-7-3) was unable to connect on any of its four shots on target.



Kansas goalkeeper Sarah Peters made two saves in the match and the KU backline was credited with two blocks helping to preserve the shutout. For her efforts, Peters was named the Defensive Most Outstanding Player after totaling 12 saves in her three Championship matches.



TCU’s Messiah Bright was named the Offensive Most Outstanding Player after scoring two goals, both of which came in the Horned Frogs’ 2-1 semifinal victory Texas Tech. She also registered a Championship-record 11 shots in the quarterfinal round versus Texas.



This is KU’s first-ever Big 12 postseason title and only the second time the Jayhawks have played in the Big 12 title match.



The Jayhawks advanced to the final after upsetting regular-season champion and No. 1-seed Oklahoma State 2-1 in double overtime in Friday’s semifinals, while the Horned Frogs defeated No. 2-seed Texas Tech 2-1 in regulation Friday night.



Big 12 teams will find out their postseason destination on Monday, Nov. 11, during the NCAA Championship Selection Show. Fans can watch the show live on NCAA.com, which starts at 3:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. ET. The Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team will be annoucned Monday morning.