Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Links
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
Historic windmill in Wamego damaged by Thursday storms
Top Stories
Topeka man arrested in connection with armed food truck robbery
Grape Escape rescheduled due to mechanical failures
Glass confirms sale of Royals
Topeka Zoo remembers Gary Clarke with free zoo day
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Top Stories
Yankees set IL record by shelving Urshela; Voit activated
Top Stories
Castellanos homers twice, Cubs cruise past Brewers 7-1
Kansas City Royals being sold in deal expected to fetch $1B
NHL informs union it won’t terminate labor deal
Coroner: Angels’ Tyler Skaggs died of accidental overdose
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Clear The Shelters
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Hyfn Local Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs fall to Packers in preseason finale
Garoppolo, Mahomes both sharp as 49ers top Chiefs 27-17
Trending Stories
Arkansas dispatcher under fire after 911 call released
Deadly mosquito virus appears in multiple states
VIDEO: Floodwater pours into Manhattan home
Topeka man arrested in connection with armed food truck robbery
Storms cause tree damage and power outages