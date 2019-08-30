Chiefs fall to Packers in preseason finale

GREEN BAY, WI (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs fell in the final game of the preseason to the Green Bay Packers 27-20. The Chiefs rested their starters.

Rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur completed 14 of 20 passes for 143 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Quarterback Chase Litton also saw action finishing 11 of 19 for 62 yards and touchdown.

Former K-State receiver Byron Pringle was targeted once for Kansas City, but did not have a catch in the game.

The Chiefs begin the regular season on Sunday, September 8 at Jacksonville.