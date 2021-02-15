Kansas climbs back into Top 25 AP College Basketball Poll

Sports

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are back in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll after falling off the list last week for the first time since February of 2009.

Kansas had broke the record for maintaining a position on the poll for 231 consecutive weeks.

The Jayhawks were ranked number 23 on the Feb. 15 poll.

  •   1. Gonzaga (59)  20-0     
  •    2. Baylor (5)      17-0     
  •    3. Michigan       14-1     
  •    4. Ohio St.        17-4     
  •    5. Illinois           14-5     
  •    6. Houston        17-2     
  •    7. Virginia         15-3     
  •    8. Alabama       17-5     
  •    9. Oklahoma     13-5     
  •    10. Villanova     13-3     
  •    11. Iowa            15-6     
  •    12. Texas          13-5     
  •    13. West Virginia   14-6     
  •    14. Creighton    16-5          
  •    15. Texas Tech  14-6     
  •     16. Florida St.   11-3     
  •     17. Southern Cal     17-3     
  •     18. Virginia Tech    14-4     
  •     19. Tennessee   14-5       
  •     22. Loyola of Chicago    0-0       
  •     23. Kansas        15-7           
  •     24. Arkansas     16-5          
  •    25. San Diego St.   15-4     

