Kansas climbs back into Top 25 AP College Basketball Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are back in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll after falling off the list last week for the first time since February of 2009.
Kansas had broke the record for maintaining a position on the poll for 231 consecutive weeks.
The Jayhawks were ranked number 23 on the Feb. 15 poll.
- 1. Gonzaga (59) 20-0
- 2. Baylor (5) 17-0
- 3. Michigan 14-1
- 4. Ohio St. 17-4
- 5. Illinois 14-5
- 6. Houston 17-2
- 7. Virginia 15-3
- 8. Alabama 17-5
- 9. Oklahoma 13-5
- 10. Villanova 13-3
- 11. Iowa 15-6
- 12. Texas 13-5
- 13. West Virginia 14-6
- 14. Creighton 16-5
- 15. Texas Tech 14-6
- 16. Florida St. 11-3
- 17. Southern Cal 17-3
- 18. Virginia Tech 14-4
- 19. Tennessee 14-5
- 22. Loyola of Chicago 0-0
- 23. Kansas 15-7
- 24. Arkansas 16-5
- 25. San Diego St. 15-4