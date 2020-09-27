Kansas falls to Baylor in Big 12 opener

WACO, Texas (AP) – Trestan Ebner returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards before going 83 yards for another touchdown on a free kick after a safety, and Baylor gave new coach Dave Aranda a win in his long-awaited debut, beating Kansas 47-14.

Ebner had two more TDs as the Bears won their latest opener in 56 years after two non-conference games were called off for COVID-19 reasons. Aranda was the defensive coordinator for LSU’s national title team last season.

The Jayhawks lost their 50th consecutive true Big 12 road game in the conference opener for both teams.

Freshman Jalon Daniels got the start at quarterback for the Jayhawks, got off to a hot start, but was overwhelmed by a stout Baylor defense. He finished the game 19 of 33 for 159 yards through the air and added 23 yards on the ground.

Pooka Williams led the way offensively with two touchdowns, one in the first quarter and one in the fourth, with 76 yards overall. Velton Gardner added 70 on 14 rushes.