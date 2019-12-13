2 KU football players named to AP All-Big 12 teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Two KU football players have been named to AP All-Big 12 teams.

Running back Pooka Williams Jr. took home first-team honors for the second-consecutive season. Offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji was selected to the second team.

Williams posted his second-straight 1,000-yard season becoming only the second player in KU history to do so, behind James Sims. Williams recorded five 100-yard rushing games this season, including a season-high 190-yard outing at Texas.

Williams is KU’s first player to earn AP All-Big 12 honors in back-to-back seasons since Aqib Talib. He’s also the first Jayhawk offensive player to earn the honor in consecutive seasons.

Adeniji took home AP honors for the first time in his KU career. He tied a KU school record by starting 48-straight games. Adeniji helped pave the way for the Jayhawks’ offense to its most productive output in 10 years.