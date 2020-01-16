2 KU soccer players make history in NWSL draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Two KU soccer players made history Thursday as they became the first duo in program history taken in a draft.
Katie McClure was taken with the 23rd overall pick by Washington Spirit and Addisyn Merrick was the 28th selection to the North Carolina Courage.
McClure finished off her 2019 season with a career-high 17 goals. That was the second-most ever by a Jayhawk in a single season. McClure ended her collegiate career with 39 goals, also the second-most in program history.
Merrick was an All-Region First Team pick following her senior season. She was the Big 12’s Defender of the Year and an All-Big 12 First Team pick. Merrick helped the team post 11 shutouts, the second-most in program history.
This was the first time since 2010 that a KU player was drafted, when Estelle Johnson was the 25th overall pick in the 2010 WPS draft to the Los Angeles Sol.