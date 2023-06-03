LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball is down to 10 scholarship spots after Chris Johnson requested his release from the team, according to multiple reports.

Johnson signed with the Jayhawks in November 2022. He chose KU over Arkansas, Alabama and Ole Miss.

“Kansas has been with me throughout the whole process; through the ups and downs and everything about them felt right to me,” Johnson told Sports Illustrated after committing. “Plus, Kansas has always been my dream school, so that was just the icing on the cake.”

Elmarko Jackson, Marcus Adams Jr. and Jamari McDowell are still joining KU in the class of 2023.