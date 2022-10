IRVING, Texas (KSNT) – Three KU women’s basketball players are being recognized conference-wide.

Holly Kersgieter is on the preseason All-Big 12 team, while Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin are honorable mentions.

Kersgieter was an honorable mention for the past two years before finally making it on the list. Franklin earns preseason honors for the second time, and this is Jackson’s first time.

KU opens the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Nov. 9, against Jacksonville.