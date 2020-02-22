3 Kansas beats #1 Baylor 64-61 behind Azubuike’s dominance

WACO, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 22: Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrates a slam dunk against the Baylor Bears in the first half at Ferrell Center on February 22, 2020 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

WACO, TX – In the biggest game of the basketball season so far, No. 3 Kansas got revenge on No. 1 Baylor with a 64-61 victory in Waco. Udoka Azubuike led the Jayhawks to the win with a dominant performance that the Bears had no answer for. The win ties the two teams at the top of the Big 12 standings.

Azubuike went 11-13 from the floor for 23 points and added 19 rebounds, but the numbers can’t fully capture the way he changed the game on both ends after being a non-factor the first time these two teams met.

With the win, Kansas will more than likely put themselves back on top of the national rankings but has more than solidified themselves as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament unless they truly fall apart down the stretch.

Next up for the Jayhawks will be Oklahoma State Monday night in Allen Fieldhouse.