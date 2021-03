LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball has secured a commitment from four-star guard Bobby Pettiford. Pettiford had originally committed to Louisville. Pettiford is a 6’1” point guard out of Creedmoor, North Carolina.

Pettiford is ranked 95th overall in the class of 2021 by ESPN, 88th by 247Sports, and 115th by Rivals.