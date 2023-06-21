LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Bill Self said at KU’s end-of-year banquet after the 2022-23 season that he wanted to add a guy who could get 20 points and ten rebounds a game.

Hunter Dickinson, a guy who averaged 18.5 points and 9 rebounds per game at Michigan last year, committed to KU shortly after. However, KU coaches and players say Dickinson does more than get buckets and grab boards.

“He’s really a good passer,” Self said.

How good? Self expects Dickinson to be the second best on the team when it comes to dishing out assists, behind only point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. who averaged 6.2 assists per game last season.

“You don’t see that very often with a 7-footer,” Self said.

The Jayhawks plan to use their new center in a variety of spots.

“I think that Hunter needs to be moved around and played everywhere,” Self said. “I think he’s a perimeter player that can post, I think he’s a post player that can play away from the basket.”

Despite a limited sample size of playing together, Kansas forward Kevin McCullar Jr. is already well aware of this.

“He’s like a 7-[foot]-2 point guard, that’s what I tell him,” McCullar said. “He can see the floor and see over everybody. With my cutting ability, and everybody else’s cutting ability, being able to move and knock down shots is going to be huge this year.”

McCullar has been impressed with the new Jayhawk big man’s versatility.

“He does everything well,” McCullar said. “He’s not just a ‘big’ that’s just going to be on the post. He can step out and shoot it, but it’s not really just about his scoring ability. The way he rebounds the ball and the way he sees guys on the offensive end, passing it, is pretty nice.”

Dickinson is aware of this and hopes to use that versatility to his advantage.

“I know because of my scoring abilities that a lot of teams try to double me and game plan around me,” Dickinson said. “That’s something I feel like I’ve had for awhile now.”

He says his teammates will make the passing come natural.

“Playing with this talent, with this group of guys… It’s easy to pass when guys are open,” Dickinson said.

Self says he believes the relationship between Harris and Dickinson will be mutually beneficial as both guys get each other shots.