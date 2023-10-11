LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An affidavit has unveiled new information relating to a former KU men’s basketball player’s rape charge.

The Douglas County District Attorney filed the rape charge against Arterio Morris in late September. He was later dismissed from the KU men’s basketball team on Sept. 29. KSNT 27 News obtained the affidavit for Morris’ case on Tuesday.

The affidavit reports the victim told a University of Kansas Police Department detective that she was raped between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. the morning of August 26 at McCarthy Hall on KU’s campus. McCarthy Hall is next to Allen Fieldhouse and men’s basketball players are known to live at the student housing facility.

WARNING: The following information is graphic.

The affidavit says Morris forced the victim into intercourse, “after being told multiple times that [victim] didn’t want to do anything.”

The affidavit also says Morris held the woman down by her neck at one point. The victim also told police she attempted to push Morris off, but eventually gave up and, “hoped it would be over soon.”

According to the affidavit, Morris is documented saying on Aug. 26 that nothing happened with a girl in the living room area. On Aug. 30, Morris said he was not alone with the girl in the room at any point.

Morris came to KU with an outstanding criminal case. He was accused of assault in an investigation involving his ex-girlfriend while he attended the University of Texas. That case was closed the day before news broke of this rape accusation.