CHICAGO (KSNT) – Ochai Agabji’s and Christian Braun’s measurements are on par with the typical NBA players’ at day one of the NBA Combine.
|Name
|Height w/ Shoes
|Height w/o Shoes
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Weight
|Body Fat %
|Hand Width
|Hand Length
|Ochai Agbaji
|6’5.75″
|6’4.50″
|6’10.25″
|8’8.00″
|216.8 lbs.
|5.40%
|9.50″
|8.75″
|Christian Braun
|6’7.00″
|6’5.50″
|6’6.50″
|8’3.50″
|209.2 lbs.
|6.20%
|8.50″
|8.00″
Braun will also participate in the team scrimmages on day one. He’s a part of Team Johnson, along with Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams.
Jalen Wilson earned a spot at the NBA Combine after his 18-point performance at the G-League’s Elite Camp. He’ll participate in the scrimmage on Team Weaver.
To see the full list of NBA Combine player measurements, click here.