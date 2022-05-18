CHICAGO (KSNT) – Ochai Agabji’s and Christian Braun’s measurements are on par with the typical NBA players’ at day one of the NBA Combine.

NameHeight w/ ShoesHeight w/o ShoesWingspanStanding ReachWeightBody Fat %Hand WidthHand Length
Ochai Agbaji6’5.75″6’4.50″6’10.25″8’8.00″216.8 lbs.5.40%9.50″8.75″
Christian Braun6’7.00″6’5.50″6’6.50″8’3.50″209.2 lbs.6.20%8.50″8.00″

Braun will also participate in the team scrimmages on day one. He’s a part of Team Johnson, along with Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams.

Jalen Wilson earned a spot at the NBA Combine after his 18-point performance at the G-League’s Elite Camp. He’ll participate in the scrimmage on Team Weaver.

To see the full list of NBA Combine player measurements, click here.