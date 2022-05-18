CHICAGO (KSNT) – Ochai Agabji’s and Christian Braun’s measurements are on par with the typical NBA players’ at day one of the NBA Combine.

Name Height w/ Shoes Height w/o Shoes Wingspan Standing Reach Weight Body Fat % Hand Width Hand Length Ochai Agbaji 6’5.75″ 6’4.50″ 6’10.25″ 8’8.00″ 216.8 lbs. 5.40% 9.50″ 8.75″ Christian Braun 6’7.00″ 6’5.50″ 6’6.50″ 8’3.50″ 209.2 lbs. 6.20% 8.50″ 8.00″

Braun will also participate in the team scrimmages on day one. He’s a part of Team Johnson, along with Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams.

Jalen Wilson earned a spot at the NBA Combine after his 18-point performance at the G-League’s Elite Camp. He’ll participate in the scrimmage on Team Weaver.

To see the full list of NBA Combine player measurements, click here.