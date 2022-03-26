LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Ochai Agabji wouldn’t have the confidence to be a Naismith Player of Year finalist without Remy Martin.

It started with a pick-up game at a KU basketball camp, shortly after Martin transferred in.

“That was the first time I’d ever played with him, so I was just kind of feeling things out,” Agabji said. “He’s over here talking me up like, ‘Go! That’s you! That’s you, Och!’ So, I kind of got [confidence] from him, and then he spread it to everyone else.”

Martin is calm and quiet off the court, but he’s the ultimate hype-man on the court.

“Watching Kobe, watching a little bit of Russel Westbrook, a couple of people around my neighborhood that were fancy in the way they play basketball, it’s like, little pockets of things that made me who I am,” Martin said.

Martin’s energy is contagious, Jalen Wilson said.

“He’s the biggest hype-man on the court,” Wilson said. “He checks in the game and completely changes the atmosphere of our team.”

A part of being a good teammate is helping your team feel good, according to Martin.

“I just want to be the best teammate I can be, in any way I can do it,” he said.