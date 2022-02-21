LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas forward Ochai Agbaji is the Big 12 Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Agbaji was named Big 12 co-player of the week Monday with Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington.

Agbaji was impressive in both Jayhawk wins last week. He led all scorers with 20 points in KU’s Valentine’s Day win over Oklahoma State. He went nearly perfect from the free-throw line in the game, knocking down nine of ten shots from the charity strike.

The 6-foot-5 senior led all scorers again in the Saturday home game against West Virginia, scoring 20. He has now scored 20 or more points 14 times this season.

This is the sixth time a Jayhawk has received the weekly honor this season. Besides Agbaji’s four times, Jalen Wilson and Christian Braun have each received the award once.

Kansas will host Kansas State in Lawrence at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22.