LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas senior forward Ochai Agbaji was named one of ten finalists for the Naismith Player of the Year Award on Friday.

Two Jayhawk players have won the award in the past. Danny Manning received the honor in 1988 and Frank Mason III did so in 2017.

Agbaji is the only senior in the country and the only Big 12 player to be named a finalist for the award. The post regular season awards have been tallying up for Agbaji, who also received All-America First-Team honors from Sporting News and Bleacher Report last week.

He was also named the Big 12 Player of the Year by the conference and by AP. Agbaji leads the Big 12 in scoring with 19.7 points per game, which marks 24th nationally.

Kansas plays TCU in the Big 12 tournament semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m.