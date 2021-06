LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji has been invited to the NBA Draft Combine. The combine will be held from June 21st through the 27th in Chicago.

Ochai Agbaji has received an NBA Draft Combine invite. Jalen Wilson and Remy Martin did not. #kubball https://t.co/8RY50bC5DE — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) June 15, 2021

Agbaji declared for the NBA Draft in April with the option to return to KU.

Jalen Wilson and incoming transfer Remy Martin also declared for the draft with an option to play for the Jayhawks but they did not receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine.