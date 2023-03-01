LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One of college basketball’s most historic arenas is celebrating its 68th birthday.

Allen Fieldhouse is home to plenty of hardware. It’s known as one of the best home court advantages in college basketball, the keeper of the original rules of basketball and the loudest indoor arena.

Allen Fieldhouse opened its doors March 1, 1955, for a game against K-State. The first game still holds the record for the largest crowd in Allen Fieldhouse history with 17,228 people.

AFH is dedicated to KU coach Forrest Clare “Phog” Allen. Allen coached the Jayhawks for 39 years, winning multiple conference championships and a national title.

KU’s home court holds up to 16,300 fans. It cost $2.5 million to build in 1955. In the halls of the arena, you can find six national championship trophies and 64 Big 12 regular season championship trophies.

Allen Fieldhouse is home to plenty of memorable moments, including;