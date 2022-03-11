TOPEKA (KSNT)- Ky Thomas announced his decision to transfer to KU in the middle of January and the Jayhawks got another Topeka High running back on Friday.

Tylan Alejos, a 2022 graduate of T-High is headed to Lawrence next fall. Alejos announced his commitment via social media Friday morning.

The Trojans star running back caught the attention of many when he rushed for over 400 yards and eight touchdowns in a single game last fall. Thomas graduated from Topeka High in 2020 before attenting Minnesota and now transferring back to the sunflower state to join Lance Leipold’s team.

Kansas opens their 2022 campaign at home against Tennessee Tech on Sept. 2.