DENTON, TX. (KSNT) – The assault case against KU guard Arterio Morris was downgraded and closed Thursday.

The case was moved from a Class A misdemeanor assault to a Class C, according to the Denton County Court records. Morris pleaded no contest and will pay a $300 fine plus court fees.

The case stems from an altercation with Morris’ ex-girlfriend in 2022. On July 24, the victim filed an affidavit of nonprosecution, which would dismiss charges against Morris. The Denton County District Attorney’s Office decided to continue pursuing charges in the case.

Morris transferred from the University of Texas to KU in April.