GARDEN CITY (KSNT) – Former Kansas men’s basketball player Arterio Morris is staying in Kansas.

Garden City Community College confirmed with 27 News on Wednesday that Morris has enrolled with the Broncbusters. The college has declined to comment on if he will be a member on the team.

Morris, who played his freshman year at Texas, was dismissed from the Jayhawk basketball team on September 29 after a rape charge against him. He transferred to Kansas over the summer.

On Wednesday, details of Morris’ rape charge were released in an affidavit relating to the incident.

Morris came to KU with an outstanding criminal case. He was accused of assault in an investigation involving his ex-girlfriend while he attended the University of Texas. That case was closed the day before news broke of this rape accusation.