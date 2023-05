LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Former Auburn defensive end Dylan Brooks will play for Kansas.

The 6-foot-4 edge rusher announced his commitment on social media on Monday.

Brooks was a four-star prospect out of high school. He redshirted his freshman season at Auburn, then played in nine games in a backup role a sophomore. In those nine games, Brooks tallied seven tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

KU also got a quarterback transfer commit on Monday.

Brooks is originally from Roanoke, Alabama.