LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For the second straight week, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has been getting national recognition for his play on the field.

After a five touchdown (three passing, two rushing) performance in the Jayhawks’ win over Houston, Daniels has now been named Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, and to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List and Manning Award Star of the Week.

Last week, Daniels was named to Davey O’Brien Great 8 List and Manning Award Star of the Week, both awarded to that week’s top quarterbacks.

Kansas will play Duke at home Saturday at 11 a.m. with a chance to start the season 4-0.