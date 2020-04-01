Azubuike, Dotson named 2020 Wooden All-Americans

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A pair of Jayhawks were each named to the 10-member 2020 Men’s Wooden Award All-American Team.
Senior Udoka Azubuike and sophomore Devon Dotson were given the honor Wednesday. Additionally, Azubuike was named one of five finalists for the 2020 Wooden Award.
KU Athletics said this is the fourth time in the last five seasons a Jayhawk has been named to the Men’s Wooden Award All-American team.
Azubuike led Division I in field goal percentage with 74.8%. He also led the Big 12 in rebounding (10.5 rpg) and double-doubles (15). Additionally, Azubuike was second in the conference for blocked shots at 2.6 per game. He was also named Big 12 Player of the Year and was the only player in the conference to average a double-double.
Dotson led the Big 12 in scoring at 18.1 ppg, steals (2.1) and free throws made (142). He ranked among the Big 12 leaders in 20-point games, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, assists and assist-to-turnover ratio.
Previous Jayhawks that have been named Wooden Award All-Americans include:
2018 – Devonte’ Graham
2017 – Frank Mason III (Wooden Award recipient), Josh Jackson
2016 – Perry Ellis
2014 – Andrew Wiggins
2013 – Ben McLemore
2012 – Thomas Robinson
2011 – Marcus Morris
2010 – Sherron Collins
2008 – Brandon Rush
2007 – Brandon Rush
2005 – Wayne Simien
2003 – Nick Collison, Kirk Hinrich
2002 – Drew Gooden
1998 – Raef LaFrentz, Paul Pierce
1997 – Raef LaFrentz, Jacque Vaughn
1996 – Jacque Vaughn
1988 – Danny Manning (Wooden Award recipient)
1986 – Danny Manning